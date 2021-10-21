Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $10,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

