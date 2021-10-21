Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.60% of New Mountain Finance worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $1,979,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 127,321 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

