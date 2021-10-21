Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after acquiring an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 395,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 357,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $16,354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

