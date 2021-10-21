Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Smith & Nephew worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

