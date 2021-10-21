Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

