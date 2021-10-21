Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 11,253 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Shake Shack worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 80.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 258.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 174,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 125,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

