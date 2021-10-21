Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 209,910 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 1,162.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.91% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of MSOS opened at $29.57 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

