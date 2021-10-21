Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 86,697 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,708 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,697 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of R1 RCM worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

