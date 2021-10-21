Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 167,264 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PNM opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.