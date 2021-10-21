Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 928,492 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 928,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.88% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNG opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

