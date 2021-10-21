Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,708,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,292,000 after buying an additional 101,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

