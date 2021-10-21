Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.69% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSLX stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.