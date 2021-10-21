Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.27% of Superior Group of Companies worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $291,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

