Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,008 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $428,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.31 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

