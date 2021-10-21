Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after purchasing an additional 674,530 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,017,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,647 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

