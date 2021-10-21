Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,756 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 385,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:RDY opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.