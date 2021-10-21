Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,668 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $289.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

