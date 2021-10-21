Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 27,236 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Open Text worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.