Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 33,701 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,701 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $6,723,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

