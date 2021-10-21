Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Radware worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 91.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

