Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Upstart worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,857,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock valued at $517,300,557 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

UPST opened at $355.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

