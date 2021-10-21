Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

TAP stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

