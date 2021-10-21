Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Ambarella worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.