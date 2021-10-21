Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Down 5.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. 137,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 142,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

