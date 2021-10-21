Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NEM opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
