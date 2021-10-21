Newmont (NGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

NGT stock opened at C$70.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$66.85 and a 1-year high of C$90.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.50. The firm has a market cap of C$56.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

