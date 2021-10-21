Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $15,495.30 and approximately $5.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

