NexJ Systems (NXJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 million during the quarter.

NXJ opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. NexJ Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 million and a PE ratio of 23.91.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

