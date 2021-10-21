NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 11331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.42 million and a PE ratio of 23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.77 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

