NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.21

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and traded as high as $56.16. NEXT shares last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 854 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.7582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

