NEXT Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,307.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. NEXT has a total market cap of $839,163.22 and $2,307.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 4% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00319446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.