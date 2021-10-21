NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 125.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

NYSE NEP traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $82.20. 489,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,549. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

