NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.