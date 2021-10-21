NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. NextGen Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.890-$0.950 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. On average, analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXGN stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $981.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of NextGen Healthcare worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

