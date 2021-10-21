NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 42,526.13% and a negative return on equity of 135.92%.

NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

