NFT Market Cap Reaches $5.44 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $50,700.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00194427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

