Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $693.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

