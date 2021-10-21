Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NLSN stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Nielsen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nielsen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

