Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Nielsen worth $71,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.