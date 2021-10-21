Nielsen (NLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Nielsen has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.540-$1.610 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, analysts expect Nielsen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.