NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average is $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

