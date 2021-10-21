Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nilar International stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01. Nilar International has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Nilar International Company Profile

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Nilar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.