Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nilar International stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01. Nilar International has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.
Nilar International Company Profile
