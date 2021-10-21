Nimiq Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $55.71 million and $3.05 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,673.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.40 or 0.06510618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.00316021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.64 or 0.01003041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00089743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00429168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00274345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00265027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,090,822,883 coins and its circulating supply is 8,476,572,883 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

