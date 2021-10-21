Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.41

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 1074206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Nintendo by 1.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

