Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSANY. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NSANY stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.24.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

