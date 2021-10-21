NIX Price Tops $0.0286 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $39,473.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

