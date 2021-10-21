Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Noble Roman’s and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $11.54 million 1.16 -$5.38 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.46 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -37.56% -114.96% -24.86% BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Noble Roman’s and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

