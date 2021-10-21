Node Runners Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $7,372.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for $68.36 or 0.00109007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00100796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00189635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

