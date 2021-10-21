Noir (NOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $242.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 45% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $128,455.42 and $242.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00101374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00402136 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00035009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,474,443 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

