Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $603.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,321.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

